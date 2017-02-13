Water levels fall at threatened California dam as 200K evacuated

Bradley is a three-star running back, according to rivals, out of Bellevue, Nebraska and he has a lot to o... - In a new essay for the Player's Tribune, Hannah Jeter opens up about "The Derek I Know," while writing about her husband and soon-to-be father of her child... -- Senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller doubled down on President Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, including the presiden... -- The Walking Dead returned Sunday night, and just as the mid-season finale hinted in a wordless closing sequence back in December, gang Grimes is reun... - Valentine's Day is mere hours away, and for those who've procrastinated finding the perfect gift - or simply forgot that the holiday falls on Feb. 14 ... -- In a new study published in Pediatrics, researchers found a rise in chronic conditions, including asthma and ADHD, in children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.