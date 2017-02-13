US orders evacuation of Yuba City with 13 per cent Indian population over dam collapse threat
California, Feb 13: Emergency evacuation of Yuba City and areas in Sutton County was ordered on Sunday following a warning that the damaged Oroville Dam could burst. Claiming that 'a hazardous situation is developing', officials said that the operation of the auxiliary spillway, which was used for the first time on Saturday since the creation of the Oroville Dam in 1968, has led to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the emergency spillway structure, officials were quoted as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|10 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|jim
|3
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 11
|Mom
|7
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Trumpland
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|36
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC