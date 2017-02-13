US orders evacuation of Yuba City wit...

US orders evacuation of Yuba City with 13 per cent Indian population over dam collapse threat

California, Feb 13: Emergency evacuation of Yuba City and areas in Sutton County was ordered on Sunday following a warning that the damaged Oroville Dam could burst. Claiming that 'a hazardous situation is developing', officials said that the operation of the auxiliary spillway, which was used for the first time on Saturday since the creation of the Oroville Dam in 1968, has led to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the emergency spillway structure, officials were quoted as saying.

