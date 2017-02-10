The Latest: Officials say erosion not as bad as thought
Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Water started flowing over the emergency spillway, at the nation's tallest dam, for the first time Saturday morning after erosion damaged the Northern California dam's main spillway.
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|jim
|3
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Mom
|7
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Trumpland
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|36
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
|Hillary Clinton (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|xxxx
|45
