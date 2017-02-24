Super-saturated levees under stress d...

Super-saturated levees under stress due to increased river flows

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Patrick Ajouria was on levee patrol Wednesday, looking for potential trouble spots on the earthen berms that protect Marysville, a city of 12,000, from the fast-moving Feather River. He was searching for "any sloughing, maybe whirlpools at the bottom of the toe of the levee - that may signify a boil coming through."

