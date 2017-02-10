Rebuilt Feather River levee can handl...

Rebuilt Feather River levee can handle far more water

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Thanks to $300 million in flood control improvements from the Thermalito Afterbay to Star Bend near Yuba City, 37 miles of land along the Feather River should be fine even if the water flow from Lake Oroville increased dramatically. Michael Bessette, director of engineering for the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency, said the levees improvement, paid for through local cost share and Proposition 1E funds, provide protection for a once-in-200-year flood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Sat Mom 7
News Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Its_him 30
Trumpland Jan 24 Feather River Fred 36
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) Jan '17 bighucka 2
Obama Nation (Jul '12) Jan '17 Roudy The Second 694
Amber Ann W Dec '16 MrNiceGuy 1
Hillary Clinton (Apr '15) Dec '16 xxxx 45
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sutter County was issued at February 11 at 6:44AM PST

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC