Rebuilt Feather River levee can handle far more water

Oroville >> Thanks to $300 million in flood control improvements from the Thermalito Afterbay to Star Bend near Yuba City, 37 miles of land along the Feather River should be fine even if the water flow from Lake Oroville increased dramatically. Michael Bessette, director of engineering for the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency, said the levees improvement, paid for through local cost share and Proposition 1E funds, provide protection for a once-in-200-year flood.

