Oroville woman dies after Yuba City a...

Oroville woman dies after Yuba City accident

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

YUBA CITY >> An Oroville woman has died after the vehicle she was riding in flipped into a canal near Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. Nadine Cruz, 18, of Oroville was critically injured Sunday when the 1995 Ford Contour she was a passenger in flipped into a partially filled water canal on Tierra Buena Road near Eager Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Wed theREALTHING 9
Trumpland Feb 15 xxxx 38
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... Feb 13 Dutch Boy 1
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) Feb 13 jim 3
News Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Its_him 30
Obama Nation (Jul '12) Jan '17 Roudy The Second 694
Amber Ann W Dec '16 MrNiceGuy 1
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sutter County was issued at February 17 at 12:44PM PST

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC