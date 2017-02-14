Oroville Dam Situation Closes Califor...

Oroville Dam Situation Closes California Highways

15 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

The risk of damage to the Oroville Dam in northern California not only forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 people but also has caused road closures that are affecting freight movement in the nation's most populous state. Highway 99 is closed from Durham-Pentz Road to south of Yuba City.

