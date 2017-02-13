Oroville Dam managers dismissed flood concern 12 years ago
Environmental activists and local government officials warned more than a decade ago about the risk of catastrophic flooding below a major Northern California dam - the very scenario that threatened to unfold over the weekend, prompting evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people. State and federal regulators dismissed those fears at the time, saying they were confident the hillside that helps hold back hundreds of billions of gallons of water was stable and did not need to be reinforced with concrete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fountain Valley View.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|Mon
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Mon
|jim
|3
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 11
|Mom
|7
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Trumpland
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|36
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC