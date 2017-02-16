Medals Stolen from Veteran After He Evacuated Due to Oroville Dam Spillway Emergency
The words don't come easy for Mike Pomeroy when he talks about his medals of valor, including a Purple Heart. On Sunday during the Oroville Dam spillway emergency, Pomeroy and his wife were evacuated from their Yuba City home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Wed
|theREALTHING
|9
|Trumpland
|Feb 15
|xxxx
|38
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|Feb 13
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|jim
|3
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC