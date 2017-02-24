Lake Oroville levels expected to fluctuate with rains
Trucks are loaded with rocks to fill in the hole in the emergency spillway as work continues around the clock. Oroville >> After the state Department of Water Resources reached its goal early Monday morning of lowering the water level at Lake Oroville by 50 feet, officials said heavy rains would likely cause lake levels to rise several feet.
