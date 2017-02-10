Fears of possible Oroville spillway collapse in California leads to evacuations

Concerned citizens in Marysville, California are not waiting around to see what happens with the Oroville Dam spillway, but are gathering their families within minutes, loading up the car and flooding local gas stations as the prepare to leave town. An evacuation order prompted by the erosion of the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam produced lines of vehicles on Brogue Road at Highway 99, coming out of Yuba City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.