Emergency Work Underway on Garden Highway Levee
As most eyes were trained on the Oroville Dam up river, emergency work was underway on the Garden Highway levee in Sutter County . The levee at the confluence of the Feather and Sacramento rivers showed signs of trouble Monday, with work continuing through the day Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Wed
|theREALTHING
|9
|Trumpland
|Wed
|xxxx
|38
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|Feb 13
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|jim
|3
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC