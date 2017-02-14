Emergency Work Underway on Garden Hig...

Emergency Work Underway on Garden Highway Levee

Wednesday

As most eyes were trained on the Oroville Dam up river, emergency work was underway on the Garden Highway levee in Sutter County . The levee at the confluence of the Feather and Sacramento rivers showed signs of trouble Monday, with work continuing through the day Tuesday.



