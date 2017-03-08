DWR holding flows steady, continues to repair spillways
Oroville >> The state Department of Water Resources does not have plans to stop spillway flows anytime soon, as work to bolster the bottom of the emergency spillway and remove debris from the Diversion Pool continues, a department spokesperson said. Kevin Dossey, senior civil engineer for the DWR, said Friday afternoon that outflows were holding steady at 50,000 cubic feet per second.
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Tue
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar 5
|Just wondering
|1
|Fish v/s People
|Mar 5
|Homeowner
|1
|Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction
|Mar 2
|Retiree
|1
|Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|29
|Hillary plan for DNC
|Feb 25
|Legal Voter
|3
