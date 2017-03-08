DWR holding flows steady, continues t...

DWR holding flows steady, continues to repair spillways

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> The state Department of Water Resources does not have plans to stop spillway flows anytime soon, as work to bolster the bottom of the emergency spillway and remove debris from the Diversion Pool continues, a department spokesperson said. Kevin Dossey, senior civil engineer for the DWR, said Friday afternoon that outflows were holding steady at 50,000 cubic feet per second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16) Wed Laurie 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Tue coeryh 1
Josh goldwyn Mar 5 Just wondering 1
Fish v/s People Mar 5 Homeowner 1
Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction Mar 2 Retiree 1
Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 27 Musikologist 29
Hillary plan for DNC Feb 25 Legal Voter 3
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC