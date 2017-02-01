Deputies Investigate Suspicious Device at Yuba City School
A suspicious device was discovered at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Unified School District. District Superintendent Robert Shemwell said students are safe, and were evacuated to the nearby St. Andrews Presbyterian church.
