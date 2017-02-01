Deputies Investigate Suspicious Devic...

Deputies Investigate Suspicious Device at Yuba City School

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A suspicious device was discovered at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Unified School District. District Superintendent Robert Shemwell said students are safe, and were evacuated to the nearby St. Andrews Presbyterian church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Sat Mom 7
News Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Its_him 30
Trumpland Jan 24 Feather River Fred 36
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) Jan '17 bighucka 2
Obama Nation (Jul '12) Jan '17 Roudy The Second 694
Amber Ann W Dec '16 MrNiceGuy 1
Hillary Clinton (Apr '15) Dec '16 xxxx 45
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sutter County was issued at February 11 at 6:44AM PST

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC