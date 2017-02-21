CalRVDA Confab Hits on State, Industry Issues

Former CalRVDA Ernie Friesen of All Seasons RV in Yuba City, accepts a plaque in recognition of his service to CalRVDA from current President Steve Richardson of Richardson's RV Centers in Riverside. CalRVDA members and industry partners discussed a wide a range of topics impacting the RV business in California during the association's annual conference, Feb. 22-23, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

