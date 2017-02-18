A Vietnam vet fled the Oroville Dam. While he was gone, burglars stole his war medals.
They live in Yuba City, Calif., and on Sunday they were among the nearly 200,000 people who fled the Oroville Dam spillway emergency . Their son-in-law is a police officer in neighboring Marysville, so he called them a half-hour before officers went through neighborhoods with bullhorns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medals Stolen from Veteran After He Evacuated D...
|Sun
|michaeleparker
|1
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 15
|theREALTHING
|9
|Trumpland
|Feb 15
|xxxx
|38
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|Feb 13
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|jim
|3
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC