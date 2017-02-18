A Vietnam vet fled the Oroville Dam. ...

A Vietnam vet fled the Oroville Dam. While he was gone, burglars stole his war medals.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Washington Post

They live in Yuba City, Calif., and on Sunday they were among the nearly 200,000 people who fled the Oroville Dam spillway emergency . Their son-in-law is a police officer in neighboring Marysville, so he called them a half-hour before officers went through neighborhoods with bullhorns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medals Stolen from Veteran After He Evacuated D... Sun michaeleparker 1
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 15 theREALTHING 9
Trumpland Feb 15 xxxx 38
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... Feb 13 Dutch Boy 1
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) Feb 13 jim 3
News Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Its_him 30
Obama Nation (Jul '12) Jan '17 Roudy The Second 694
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC