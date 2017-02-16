A disaster at the Oroville Dam could ...

A disaster at the Oroville Dam could easily become a crisis for Los Angeles too

Southern Californians have been drinking from the Feather River - and washing in it, flushing with it and sprinkling it over their lawns - for nearly a half century without giving it much thought, so the emergency at distant Oroville Dam provides a jolting reminder of our dependence on the wetter, northern part of the state. A disaster there could easily become a crisis here.

