A disaster at the Oroville Dam could easily become a crisis for Los Angeles too
Southern Californians have been drinking from the Feather River - and washing in it, flushing with it and sprinkling it over their lawns - for nearly a half century without giving it much thought, so the emergency at distant Oroville Dam provides a jolting reminder of our dependence on the wetter, northern part of the state. A disaster there could easily become a crisis here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Wed
|theREALTHING
|9
|Trumpland
|Wed
|xxxx
|38
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|Feb 13
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|jim
|3
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC