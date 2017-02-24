24 military medals returned after bei...

24 military medals returned after being stolen during California dam evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A Purple Heart and 23 other military medals that were stolen from a Yuba City, California Vietnam War veteran during the Lake Oroville evacuations were found and returned Sunday evening. Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon personally returned the heirlooms to Mike Pomeroy and his family, according to KCRA , our NBC station in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 27 Musikologist 29
Hillary plan for DNC Feb 25 Legal Voter 3
News Medals Stolen from Veteran After He Evacuated D... Feb 19 michaeleparker 1
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 15 theREALTHING 9
Trumpland Feb 15 xxxx 38
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... Feb 13 Dutch Boy 1
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) Feb 13 jim 3
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sutter County was issued at March 01 at 1:27PM PST

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC