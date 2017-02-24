24 military medals returned after being stolen during California dam evacuation
A Purple Heart and 23 other military medals that were stolen from a Yuba City, California Vietnam War veteran during the Lake Oroville evacuations were found and returned Sunday evening. Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon personally returned the heirlooms to Mike Pomeroy and his family, according to KCRA , our NBC station in Sacramento.
