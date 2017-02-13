188,000 Told to Evacuate in Californi...

188,000 Told to Evacuate in California Over Warnings the Country's Tallest Dam Could Fail

18 hrs ago Read more: Time

At least 188,000 people remain under evacuation orders after Northern California authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below. About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville is one of California's largest man-made lakes, and the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam is the nation's tallest.

