Oroville High School soccer players h...

Oroville High School soccer players hurt in multi-car crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Marysville >> Five players for the Oroville High School boys' junior varsity soccer team were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after they were involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 70, officials said. The students were returning to Oroville from a match in Yuba City, and all injuries were described as minor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumpland Sun xxxx 35
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) Jan 11 bighucka 2
Obama Nation (Jul '12) Jan 4 Roudy The Second 694
Amber Ann W Dec 30 MrNiceGuy 1
Hillary Clinton (Apr '15) Dec 28 xxxx 45
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec 25 grandtherftwhat 1
Witches Cemetary (Oct '08) Dec '16 Kmatalo 43
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC