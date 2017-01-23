Oroville High School soccer players hurt in multi-car crash
Marysville >> Five players for the Oroville High School boys' junior varsity soccer team were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after they were involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 70, officials said. The students were returning to Oroville from a match in Yuba City, and all injuries were described as minor, according to the California Highway Patrol.
