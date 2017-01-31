Montana beekeeper stung by beehive th...

Montana beekeeper stung by beehive thieves in California

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees. Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California.

