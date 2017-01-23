Montana beekeeper stung by beehive thieves in California -
Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California. He said he was storing the bees on a fellow beekeeper's property before moving them to Fresno, where he had a contract to pollinate almond trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpland
|Sun
|xxxx
|35
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Jan 11
|bighucka
|2
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec 30
|MrNiceGuy
|1
|Hillary Clinton (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|xxxx
|45
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Witches Cemetary (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Kmatalo
|43
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC