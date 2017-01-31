Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 19th
Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo. Animal care authorities said Tuesday that in September a man had unknowingly transported the raccoons from Florida to Marin County in a moving truck.
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpland
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|36
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Jan 11
|bighucka
|2
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
|Hillary Clinton (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|xxxx
|45
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec '16
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Witches Cemetary (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Kmatalo
|43
