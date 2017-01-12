KUBA/Yuba City, CA Names Willie B As PD/Wakeup Host

RESULTS RADIO Classic Hits KUBA/YUBA CITY, CA taps WILLIE B. as PD/Mornings, replacing MOE HOWARD, who left in AUGUST. OM ERIC WHITE said, "SVP DAVE SHAKES and I are thrilled to have a superstar like WILLIE B join our team to lead the way for KUBA.

