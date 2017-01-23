Hail Storm Strikes Sutter County
An intense storm cell dumped several inches of hail on South George Washington Boulevard, south of Yuba City Monday afternoon. "It was just right here... just about two or three miles," said Elizabeth Ayala of Sutter County, who brought her kids out to play in the thick blanket of hail left lying on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Its_him
|30
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|bluejeanbay
|5
|Trumpland
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|36
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|Jan 11
|bighucka
|2
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec '16
|MrNiceGuy
|1
|Hillary Clinton (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|xxxx
|45
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC