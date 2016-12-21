Trucker charged in deadly Christmas E...

Trucker charged in deadly Christmas Eve crash on Highway 99

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Nearly a year ago, on Christmas Eve, a commercial trucker driving on Highway 99 in southern Butte County veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Honda Civic, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the Honda, Michael Herrera, 33, of Yuba City, was killed in the wreck.

