Trucker charged in deadly Christmas Eve crash on Highway 99

Monday Dec 12

Oroville >> Nearly a year ago, on Christmas Eve, a commercial trucker driving on Highway 99 in southern Butte County veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Honda Civic, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the Honda, Michael Herrera, 33, of Yuba City, was killed in the wreck.

