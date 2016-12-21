Police Logs: Dec. 2, 2016
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jonathan Dale Johnson: 25, of Yuba City was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of Sale Lane and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of obstructing a peace officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpland
|Dec 9
|xxxx
|25
|Witches Cemetary (Oct '08)
|Dec 5
|Kmatalo
|43
|Future of undocumented students unknown in wake...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|7
|Missing relative
|Nov '16
|Searching family
|1
|Searching for relative
|Nov '16
|Searching family
|1
|Future of undocumented students unknown in wake...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|5
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Roudy The Second
|691
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC