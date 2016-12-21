Police Logs: Dec. 2, 2016

Police Logs: Dec. 2, 2016

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jonathan Dale Johnson: 25, of Yuba City was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of Sale Lane and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of obstructing a peace officer.

