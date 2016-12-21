Million dollars worth of meth seized ...

Million dollars worth of meth seized in bust of north staters

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Mercury-Register

A Gridley man and a Yuba City woman face felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at about $1 million, following a traffic stop, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday On Dec. 2 at 12:25 a.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Chevy Aveo with California registration, for a no-turn signal violation on Interstate 70. Troopers observed “criminal indicators,” the Highway Patrol said, and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

