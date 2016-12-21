Million dollars worth of meth seized in bust of north staters
A Gridley man and a Yuba City woman face felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at about $1 million, following a traffic stop, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday On Dec. 2 at 12:25 a.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Chevy Aveo with California registration, for a no-turn signal violation on Interstate 70. Troopers observed “criminal indicators,” the Highway Patrol said, and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpland
|Dec 9
|xxxx
|25
|Witches Cemetary (Oct '08)
|Dec 5
|Kmatalo
|43
|Future of undocumented students unknown in wake...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|7
|Missing relative
|Nov '16
|Searching family
|1
|Searching for relative
|Nov '16
|Searching family
|1
|Future of undocumented students unknown in wake...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|5
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Roudy The Second
|691
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC