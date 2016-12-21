Girl With Leukemia Granted Wish to Be...

Girl With Leukemia Granted Wish to Become a Princess for a Day

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

A 4-year-old California girl battling leukemia took over the city of Sacramento Friday as Make-A-Wish transformed her into a princess for a day. Alyla Stamp, 4, of Yuba City, California, was surprised Friday morning with a trip to a Macy's department store in Sacramento where she received her princess makeover, including a dress and shoes.

