Antioch: Three charged with human trafficking, kidnapping woman from Yuba City
Three adults in their teens face felony human trafficking and kidnapping charges after a woman reported to Antioch police that she'd been forcibly taken there for prostitution, authorities said. Malcolm Lartigue, 18, Madison Gonzalez, 19, and Jamie Bobb, 18, all face charges of kidnapping for rape and human trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|bighucka
|2
|Trumpland
|Tue
|xxxx
|32
|Obama Nation (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Roudy The Second
|694
|Amber Ann W
|Dec 30
|MrNiceGuy
|1
|Hillary Clinton (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|xxxx
|45
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Witches Cemetary (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Kmatalo
|43
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC