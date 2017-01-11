Antioch: Three charged with human tra...

Antioch: Three charged with human trafficking, kidnapping woman from Yuba City

Tuesday Dec 13

Three adults in their teens face felony human trafficking and kidnapping charges after a woman reported to Antioch police that she'd been forcibly taken there for prostitution, authorities said. Malcolm Lartigue, 18, Madison Gonzalez, 19, and Jamie Bobb, 18, all face charges of kidnapping for rape and human trafficking.

