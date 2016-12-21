Jack Hansen retires from education, again
Fifty-five years in the world of education just might be enough for Jack Hansen, but he's not saying for certain that his third retirement will be the charm. When asked why he continued to return to the field to which he's dedicated his life, Hansen responds simply, “I missed it.” Hansen was recognized Nov. 16 by the Red Bluff Joint Union High School District board for all that he has done to enhance education in California.
