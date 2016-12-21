Crews find couple stuck in California mountains
Authorities say a Yuba City couple who became stuck in snow while driving in a mountainous area of Northern California over the weekend has been located and both are doing well. The Sacramento Bee reports they were being brought back to the command center late Monday afternoon to be reunited with family members.
