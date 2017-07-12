Rosie the Riveter saluted and USS Cod...

Rosie the Riveter saluted and USS Cod re-enacts rescue July 8

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Additionally, the USS Cod Submarine Memorial will re-enact the sub's 1945 rescue of 55 crewmen from a Dutch submarine that had run aground on a Pacific reef. The IWASM museum, located at Burke Lakefront Airport , 1501 North Marginal Road, will host a variety of activities to salute American women who represented nearly 37 percent of nation's work force during the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan's Jim Harbaugh joins YouTube Jul 8 MichLuver 1
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Jul 7 TTTNB 1,124
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Jun 30 John Stout 7
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens (Jan '17) May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14) May '17 tom in Ypsilanti 3
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC