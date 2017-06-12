Ypsilanti Schools surprises senior wi...

Ypsilanti Schools surprises senior with new car at graduation

Ypsilanti graduating senior Jasmine Brown left her high school commencement ceremony with not just her diploma, but a brand new car. Brown, 18, was the first recipient of the new Ypsilanti Community High School "student achievement award," which an anonymous donor set up through the Ypsilanti-Willow Run branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

