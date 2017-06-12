Ypsilanti Schools surprises senior with new car at graduation

Ypsilanti graduating senior Jasmine Brown left her high school commencement ceremony with not just her diploma, but a brand new car. Brown, 18, was the first recipient of the new Ypsilanti Community High School "student achievement award," which an anonymous donor set up through the Ypsilanti-Willow Run branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

