Ypsilanti Peer to Peer Program Keeps Youth Informed, Safe

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Pridesource.com

Statistics have shown that youth ages 13-29 have the highest HIV infection rate in Washtenaw County. In response, a group of young people ages 13-16 in Ypsilanti started a peer mentoring program, Prevent & Prevail, to offer an open exchange of ideas about sex, empowerment, drugs, and prevention for STDs and HIV.

