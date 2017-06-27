Ypsilanti Peer to Peer Program Keeps Youth Informed, Safe
Statistics have shown that youth ages 13-29 have the highest HIV infection rate in Washtenaw County. In response, a group of young people ages 13-16 in Ypsilanti started a peer mentoring program, Prevent & Prevail, to offer an open exchange of ideas about sex, empowerment, drugs, and prevention for STDs and HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
