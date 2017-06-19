Woman found fatally stabbed in Detroi...

Woman found fatally stabbed in Detroit tied to Ypsilanti crime scene

Latisha Bargaineer, 29, was found stabbed to death about 11 p.m. June 18 in a red Ford Flex in the 6400 block of Colfax Avenue in Detroit, according to Ypsilanti and Detroit police. Police believe she was possibly stabbed and beaten with an edged weapon between Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, Ypsilanti police said.

