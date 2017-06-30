Teen behind Ann Arbor student's homicide also tied to Ypsilanti killing
Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella revealed Monday, June 26, in Washtenaw County Trial Court that Danta Wright, 17, of Ann Arbor, was suspected in the death of 18-year-old Jordan Klee and also linked to the death of 20-year-old Keandre Duff.
