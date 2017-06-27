T-Time with FtM A2 Ypsi

For those who are looking for a place to meet other trans folks in and around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas, mark the calendar for June 26. FtM A2 Ypsi will host "T-Time," a social gathering and safe space for by trans people for trans people of all ages. The group meets from 6-8 p.m. every fourth Monday of each month at Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse, 307 N. River St. in Ypsilanti.

