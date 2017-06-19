Program developed to provide free hea...

Program developed to provide free hearing aids to low-income adults

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

An intervention at a free clinic that included comprehensive care for hearing was able to provide recycled, donated hearing aids to low-income adults, according to a study published by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery . Free clinics play an important role in providing health care to uninsured and underinsured individuals.

