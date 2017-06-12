Huge housing, retail project would ta...

Huge housing, retail project would target Asian immigrants in Ypsilanti

Monday Jun 5 Read more: MLive.com

A foreign investment company is proposing a huge residential and retail development in the city of Ypsilanti designed to attract immigrants, primarily from Asia. The project would use an old industrial site in the city for a $150 to $300 million mixed-use residential and retail property with an Eastern-inspired structure and philosophy.

