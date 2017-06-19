Former Cafe Ollie in Ypsilanti now 2 separate places for food and drink
The former Cafe Ollie in Ypsilanti's Depot Town is now two separate business ventures, something the owners say is working well and fitting into the city's growing downtown area. Mark Teachout and Danielle Scherwin-Teachout started the business in 2011 and decided to list Cafe Ollie for sale in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Here boy
|1,122
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May '17
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC