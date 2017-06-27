Eastern Michigan ends pact with state authority overseeing Detroit schools
Eastern Michigan University officially ended its association with the Education Achievement Authority, voting to cede from the interlocal agreement with the School District of the City of Detroit during its Board of Regents meeting on June 27. Martin Slagter l The Ann Arbor News Eastern Michigan University officially ended its association with the Education Achievement Authority, voting to cede from the interlocal agreement with the School District of the City of Detroit during its Board of Regents meeting on June 27. Martin Slagter l The Ann Arbor News YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has officially ended its association with the Education Achievement Authority, a state-run authority that has overseen some low-performing Detroit schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Here boy
|1,122
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May '17
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC