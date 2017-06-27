Eastern Michigan ends pact with state authority overseeing Detroit schools

Eastern Michigan ends pact with state...

Eastern Michigan University officially ended its association with the Education Achievement Authority, voting to cede from the interlocal agreement with the School District of the City of Detroit during its Board of Regents meeting on June 27. Martin Slagter l The Ann Arbor News Eastern Michigan University officially ended its association with the Education Achievement Authority, voting to cede from the interlocal agreement with the School District of the City of Detroit during its Board of Regents meeting on June 27. Martin Slagter l The Ann Arbor News YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has officially ended its association with the Education Achievement Authority, a state-run authority that has overseen some low-performing Detroit schools.

