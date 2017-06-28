David Ware, Killed By Police: a Vindication
The killing of David Ware by an Ypsilanti Police Department officer in 2007 appears, in 2016, as just a variation of a standard and sick script that plays out with regularity. Two officers pursued Ware as he fled from the scene of a drug bust outside The Keg Party Store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|John Stout
|7
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Here boy
|1,122
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May '17
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC