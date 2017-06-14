Continue reading

Continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Auto Channel

Don't Miss 2017 Eyes On Design - This Weekend At The Edsel and Ford Eleanor House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan The Edsel and Ford Eleanor House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan is an ideal venue for a premier classic and collector car show. Broad, expansive lawns, stately hardwoods and a meticulously maintained Tudor-style mansion overlook Lake Saint Clair the setting for the 30th edition of the best Father's Day car show ever EyesOn Design 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14) May '17 tom in Ypsilanti 3
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) May '17 watching livonia 1,118
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Libya
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC