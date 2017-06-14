Continue reading
Don't Miss 2017 Eyes On Design - This Weekend At The Edsel and Ford Eleanor House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan The Edsel and Ford Eleanor House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan is an ideal venue for a premier classic and collector car show. Broad, expansive lawns, stately hardwoods and a meticulously maintained Tudor-style mansion overlook Lake Saint Clair the setting for the 30th edition of the best Father's Day car show ever EyesOn Design 2017.
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May '17
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|1,118
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
