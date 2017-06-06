Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Kick Off C...

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Kick Off Croswell Opera House's Summer Season

Tuesday Jun 6

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Michigan, will kick off its summer season with the musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," which opens June 10 and runs for three weekends. "It's a great family story full of imagination," director Julianne Dolan said.

