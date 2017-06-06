Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Kick Off Croswell Opera House's Summer Season
The Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Michigan, will kick off its summer season with the musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," which opens June 10 and runs for three weekends. "It's a great family story full of imagination," director Julianne Dolan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May '17
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|1,118
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC