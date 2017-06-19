Ann Arbor area business briefs: Brinks Gilson & Lione and Plymouth Growth Partners
From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Managing Intellectual Property magazine named eleven attorneys from Brinks Gilson & Lione, one of the largest intellectual property law firms in the U.S., to its annual list of IP Stars. Three of the attorneys are from the Ann Arbor office of Brinks, including Steven L. Oberholtzer, managing shareholder of the Ann Arbor office.
