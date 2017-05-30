Ypsilanti coffee spot formerly known as Ugly Mug now for sale
Cross Street Coffee, formerly known as Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug Cafe, is listed for sale with an asking price of $550,000. Rappatoni MLS has the 1,397-square-foot building at 317 W. Cross St. listed on its website for $550,000 and described the property as a "staple" that attracts mostly "hip young 20-somethings."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,118
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC