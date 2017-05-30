Ypsilanti coffee spot formerly known ...

Ypsilanti coffee spot formerly known as Ugly Mug now for sale

Tuesday May 23 Read more: MLive.com

Cross Street Coffee, formerly known as Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug Cafe, is listed for sale with an asking price of $550,000. Rappatoni MLS has the 1,397-square-foot building at 317 W. Cross St. listed on its website for $550,000 and described the property as a "staple" that attracts mostly "hip young 20-somethings."

