Will a $350 million 'Chinatown' funded by EB-5 visas save Ypsilanti from its economic woes?
A Chinese-American developer based out of Troy is planning to spend up to $350 million to build a mixed use "Chinatown" that could be the long sought after golden project that rescues Ypsilanti from its ongoing economic troubles. At its May 23 meeting, the Ypsilanti City Council approved a letter of intent to sell 36 acres of the vacant city-owned Water Street property just east of its downtown to International Village LLC. The development would offer 1,600 bedrooms in buildings that are up to six stories.
