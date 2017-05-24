Will a $350 million 'Chinatown' funded by EB-5 visas save Ypsilanti from its economic woes?

A Chinese-American developer based out of Troy is planning to spend up to $350 million to build a mixed use "Chinatown" that could be the long sought after golden project that rescues Ypsilanti from its ongoing economic troubles. At its May 23 meeting, the Ypsilanti City Council approved a letter of intent to sell 36 acres of the vacant city-owned Water Street property just east of its downtown to International Village LLC. The development would offer 1,600 bedrooms in buildings that are up to six stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.