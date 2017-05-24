Will a $350 million 'Chinatown' funde...

Will a $350 million 'Chinatown' funded by EB-5 visas save Ypsilanti from its economic woes?

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Metro Times

A Chinese-American developer based out of Troy is planning to spend up to $350 million to build a mixed use "Chinatown" that could be the long sought after golden project that rescues Ypsilanti from its ongoing economic troubles. At its May 23 meeting, the Ypsilanti City Council approved a letter of intent to sell 36 acres of the vacant city-owned Water Street property just east of its downtown to International Village LLC. The development would offer 1,600 bedrooms in buildings that are up to six stories.

