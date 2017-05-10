South Korea building world's largest ...

South Korea building world's largest test site for self-driving cars

1 min ago

South Korea plans to open the world's largest test site for self-driving cars in October, government officials said. K-City, an 88-acre site, is under construction and will provide testing ground as large as a city, according the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure & Transport said.

